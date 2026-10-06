Kids@CAM Community Day

Kids at CAM Community Day

Saturday, October 24th, 10 AM-12 PM

Reception Hall

Free

Celebrate Cherokee traditions, stories, and art during the opening weekend of Echoes of Us: North Carolina Storykeepers. Join Kids@CAM on October 24 from 10 AM to 12 PM for a family-friendly program exploring how stories can be carried through symbols, patterns, color, and objects.

Families are invited to create Cherokee-inspired art, join hands-on activities, and connect through conversations designed for all ages.

At 11 AM, join Nancy Pheasant for Cherokee storytelling. Pheasant is an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and a multidisciplinary Indigenous artist known for her work in shell gorgets, ribbon skirts, and other art forms that honor Cherokee tradition and contemporary creativity.

An ASL interpreter will be present for the storytelling performance and family-friendly tour.