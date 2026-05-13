June's Sensory Sunday

The Children's Museum of Wilmington offers a sensory friendly experience for visitors with sensory sensitivities from 10AM-12PM on selected Sundays. Enjoy The Children’s Museum of Wilmington during exclusive hours designed for children with varying sensory, developmental, or physical needs. Explore the Museum in a comfortable and accepting environment that features fewer guests, adjusted exhibits, light and sound reduction, extra visual safety signage, sound maps, and designated calming spaces.​