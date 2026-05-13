June's Sensory Sunday
June's Sensory Sunday
The Children's Museum of Wilmington offers a sensory friendly experience for visitors with sensory sensitivities from 10AM-12PM on selected Sundays. Enjoy The Children’s Museum of Wilmington during exclusive hours designed for children with varying sensory, developmental, or physical needs. Explore the Museum in a comfortable and accepting environment that features fewer guests, adjusted exhibits, light and sound reduction, extra visual safety signage, sound maps, and designated calming spaces.
The Children's Museum of Wilmington
$5
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Children's Museum of Wilmington
(910) 254-3534
The Children's Museum of Wilmington
116 Orange StWilmington, North Carolina 28401
(910) 254-3534
dkahkonen@playwilmington.org