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June's Sensory Sunday

June's Sensory Sunday

The Children's Museum of Wilmington offers a sensory friendly experience for visitors with sensory sensitivities from 10AM-12PM on selected Sundays. Enjoy The Children’s Museum of Wilmington during exclusive hours designed for children with varying sensory, developmental, or physical needs. Explore the Museum in a comfortable and accepting environment that features fewer guests, adjusted exhibits, light and sound reduction, extra visual safety signage, sound maps, and designated calming spaces.​

The Children's Museum of Wilmington
$5
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Children's Museum of Wilmington
(910) 254-3534
http://www.playwilmington.org
The Children's Museum of Wilmington
116 Orange St
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
(910) 254-3534
dkahkonen@playwilmington.org
https://www.playwilmington.org/spring