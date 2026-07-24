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Jennifer Licko & The Celtic Band present "A Celtic Christmas" FREE Concert

Jennifer Licko & The Celtic Band present "A Celtic Christmas" FREE Concert

Jennifer Licko and her Celtic Band return to Music on Market for another memorable concert. Jennifer is an acclaimed vocalist and multi-instrumentalist whose expressive voice and exceptional musicianship bring the rich traditions of Celtic music to life. Performing on piano, guitar, and the bodhrán (Irish drum), the East Carolina University graduate draws inspiration from the nearly ten years she spent living in Scotland and Ireland. Celebrate the season with Jennifer and her Celtic band as they share beloved carols, festive favorites and timeless holiday music in a concert filled with the music and spirit of Christmas.

All Music on Market Concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly
Tickets are not required. Venue Seating is Limited.
Seating is on First-Come, First-Served basis.

St. Andrews Covenant Presbyterian Church
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Music on Market
910-762-9693
clitzinger@sacpc.org
https://musiconmarket.org

Artist Group Info

cindy@musiconmarket.org
St. Andrews Covenant Presbyterian Church
1416 Market Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
(910) 762-9693
MusiconMarket1416@gmail.com
https://musiconmarket.org/upcoming-performances/