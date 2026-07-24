Jennifer Licko & The Celtic Band present "A Celtic Christmas" FREE Concert

Jennifer Licko and her Celtic Band return to Music on Market for another memorable concert. Jennifer is an acclaimed vocalist and multi-instrumentalist whose expressive voice and exceptional musicianship bring the rich traditions of Celtic music to life. Performing on piano, guitar, and the bodhrán (Irish drum), the East Carolina University graduate draws inspiration from the nearly ten years she spent living in Scotland and Ireland. Celebrate the season with Jennifer and her Celtic band as they share beloved carols, festive favorites and timeless holiday music in a concert filled with the music and spirit of Christmas.

All Music on Market Concerts are free, open to the public and family friendly

Tickets are not required. Venue Seating is Limited.

Seating is on First-Come, First-Served basis.

