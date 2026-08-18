Jazz@CAM Season 16

Jazz at CAM Season 16

Jazz is the original American art form—born here, celebrated worldwide, and alive at Cameron Art Museum.

The 2026–27 season features musicians from North Carolina and beyond, presenting a wide range of jazz traditions and contemporary approaches. Audiences will experience the polyrhythmic sounds of Mangroove, the powerful vocals of Yolanda Rabun, the soulful improvisation of pianist and organist Le’Andra McPhatter, the melodic vibraphone of Brandon Mitchell, the expansive musical experience of the Matt Booth Quartet, and the energetic interplay of the James Fernando Trio.

Jazz at CAM is held on the first Thursday of each month, September through April, except in November.

