2026 Jazz at the Mansion

In Honor of Carole Bohrer

Since 2010, the Bellamy Mansion Museum and Cape Fear Jazz Society have partnered to highlight locally, regionally, and nationally acclaimed jazz performers. On the second Wednesday of each month May through September, join us for a concert on the lawn of the Bellamy at 6:30 pm. Performers range from solo songstresses to big bands with a little bit of something for every jazz lover.

Proceeds from ticket sales support the musicians, the Cape Fear Jazz Society, and the Bellamy Mansion Museum.

Wednesday, May 13, 2026: Darryl Murrill

Wednesday, June 10, 2026: El Jaye Johnson Quartet

Wednesday, July 8, 2026: Crescent Moon

Wednesday, August 12, 2026: FROG Project

Wednesday, September 9, 2026: Burning Bridges

*Wednesday, October 8, 2025: Rain date if needed

​*For rain-out rescheduling. October show is at 5:30 pm w/ gates opening at 5 pm.

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Shows are outdoors therefore weather permitting. In case of inclement weather, the show will be cancelled or rescheduled by 3 pm the day of. That information can be found here or on our social media channels. There are no pre-sales of tickets for this reason. Tickets can be purchased at the gate the day-of beginning at 6 pm.

For information, please contact Jen Fenninger at jfenninger@bellamymansion.org or by calling (910)-251-3700 x3.