It's a Super Pickle Party 2026 - Fermental

Join the folks at Fermental as we celebrate the pleasantry of pickles with pickle beers, pickle wine, pickle cocktails, and more

It's a SUPER PICKLE PARTY.

Saturday July 25th, 11am-11pm

Cleopatra swore by them. So did Julius Caesar and Napoleon Bonaparte. Pickles got their start more than 4,000 years ago, when ancient Mesopotamians began soaking cucumbers in acidic brine, as a way to preserve them. Since then, they have been a staple in cultures around the globe, renowned for their heartiness, health benefits and delicious taste.

PICKLES!

This DILL-ICIOUS Saturday will be accompanied by live music, a local food truck, and plenty of pickle-related pageantry. Pickle cotton candy, pickle peanuts, pickle lollipops, pickle sodas, and more.

*PICKLE EATING CONTEST 2PM

*PICKLE BEER + PICKLE WINE + PICKLE COCKTAILS ALL DAY!

FOOD TRUCK: Glizzies on The Go! 1pm

FOOD TRUCK: Gunslingers Tex-Mex 5pm

LIVE MUSIC: Max Levy & The Hawaiian Shirts 4pm

LIVE MUSIC: Port City Ukuholics 7pm

Family friendly. Pet friendly. Free parking.

Call 910-821-0362 for details.