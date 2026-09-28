International Movie: The Scent of Green Papaya

An Academy Award nominee for Best Foreign Language Film and winner of the Camera D'Or at the Cannes Films Festival, The Scent of Green Papaya (1993) directed by Tran Anh Hung is set in 1951 Saigon, where 10 year old Mui (Lu Man San) enters household service for an affluent but troubled Vietnamese family.

Despite her servile role, Mui discovers beauty and epiphany in the lush physical details that envelope her.

Dr. Qui Ha H Nguyen, Department of Film Studies will introduce the film and will be available for Q&A after the screening.