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In the Shadow of Goliath: Blockade Runners of the Lower Cape Fear

In the Shadow of Goliath: Blockade Runners of the Lower Cape Fear

The waters off Cape Fear hold the world’s largest concentration of American Civil War shipwrecks. Between 1861 and 1865, the Union Navy sought to blockade the Confederate port of Wilmington, North Carolina, resulting in the loss of nearly 33 vessels along the coast and waterways of the Lower Cape Fear.

Join Stephen Atkinson, MA, RPA, Deputy State Archaeologist – Underwater, for an exploration of blockade running activity in the Wilmington area. Drawing on the North Carolina Underwater Archaeology Branch’
s ongoing archaeological monitoring efforts, Atkinson will examine notable wrecks while sharing stories and insights about the many vessels lost in the shadow of Fort Fisher.

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 | 6:00 PM
Battleship North Carolina Wardroom
1 Battleship Road, Wilmington, NC

Admission:
$5 advance online registration
$8 at the door
Friends Members: Free

Space is limited! To reserve your spot, visit bit.ly/shadow-of-goliath

Battleship NORTH CAROLINA
$5-$8
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Battleship NORTH CAROLINA Memorial
(910) 399-9100
http://www.battleshipnc.com

Artist Group Info

Stephen Atkinson, MA, RPA, Deputy State Archaeologist - Underwater
jessica.federman@dncr.nc.gov
https://archaeology.ncdcr.gov/
Battleship NORTH CAROLINA
1 Battleship Road
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
(910) 399-9100
http://www.battleshipnc.com