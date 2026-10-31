IFSA Talk Series: The Global P(a)late: -"Eating and Embodying: How Culture Shapes Food Security and Mental Health"

Dr. Caroline Owens, Department of Anthropology will give a talk on how food insecurity, or not having reliable access to enough food, is linked to poorer mental health. While this may be partly due to nutrition, food also has important social and cultural meanings. Based on research in Ethiopia, Haiti, and Brazil, Owens explores how ideas about “good” eating relate to food security, social status, and well-being. Her findings suggest that neither nutrition nor the social experience of food fully explains the link between food insecurity and mental health, pointing to the need for a better understanding of culture’s role.

This event is co-sponsored by UNCW IFSA, Department of Anthropology, and the College of Humanities, Social Sciences, and the Arts.