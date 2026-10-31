IFSA International Film Series: Eat, Drink, Man, Woman

Join International Faculty and Staff Association for our next film in our food themed International Film Series with director Ang Lee's 1994 Taiwanese comedy-drama about a widowed master chef and his three daughters who gather every Sunday for a family meal, which become the backdrop for navigating hidden tensions, unexpected romances, and major life transitions. The film was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film (representing Taiwan) for the Academy Awards, and Best Foreign Language Film for the Golden Globes. It won Best Film in the Asia Pacific Film Awards. Dr. Sue Richardson, faculty in the department of Film Studies will introduce the film and lead a Q and A after the screening. She teaches a course on food and films.