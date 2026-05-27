Hoppy Hour at Mad Mole Brewing

Raise a pint, grab a dog, and support the buns! 🐰🍻🌭

Hop on over to Mad Mole Brewing for Hoppy Hour, a fundraiser supporting Coastal Carolina Rabbit Rescue!

Join us on Tuesday, June 30 from 5–8 PM at Mad Mole Brewing for an evening of good hops, great dogs, and a sweet cause. Mad Mole Brewing will be donating $1 from every pint sold to help support the rescue, rehabilitation, and rehoming of domestic rabbits in our community.

Water Weenies will also be on-site with their popular gourmet hot dogs and classic “dirty water” style dogs — because good hops deserve good dogs.

Coastal Carolina Rabbit Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Wilmington, NC dedicated to helping domestic rabbits find safe, loving indoor homes. Rabbits are often misunderstood pets, and many local shelters and humane societies are not equipped to take them in. Our rescue works to fill that gap by providing foster-based care, veterinary support, adoption services, and community education.

Come enjoy a pint, grab a dog, meet an adoptable bunny, and learn how you can get involved!