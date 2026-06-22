Home Sweet Hope Breakfast

Home Sweet Hope is a fundraising breakfast hosted by Family Promise of Lower Cape Fear, bringing together community members, local businesses, and supporters to raise funds for families experiencing housing instability in our area. The morning will include breakfast, guest speakers, and stories of inspiration as the community comes together to mark 30 years of changing lives in the Lower Cape Fear region. Proceeds from the event support Family Promise's mission to provide shelter, meals, case management, and pathways to stable housing for local families in crisis.

Home Sweet Hope will take place on December 1, 2026 from 7:30 am to 9:00 am at the First Baptist Activity Center. Sponsorship information is available at familypromiselowercapefearnc.org or by contacting Elizabeth Overton at development@familypromiselcf.org.