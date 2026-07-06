Home Alone in Concert with full accompaniment by the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra

A true holiday favorite, this beloved comedy classic features renowned composer John Williams' charming and delightful score performed live to picture by Wilmington Symphony Orchestra. Macaulay Culkin stars as Kevin McCallister, an 8-year-old boy who's accidentally left behind when his family leaves for Christmas vacation, and who must defend his home against two bungling thieves. Hilarious and heart-warming, Home Alone is holiday fun for the entire family!

URL:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3737835-0?pid=10303

Date and Time:

Saturday December 19, 2026

( 2:30 PM - 5:00 PM)

Venue Details: Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College, 703 North 3rd Street, Wilmington, North Carolina, 28401, United States

Category: Live Music | Concert

Price:

General Admission: USD 47.98