Holly Jolly Mixer
Holly Jolly Mixer
Join WSO staff, supporters, musicians, and friends for a cheerful night filled with holiday fun, delicious treats, and community spirit. Includes a food drive supporting the Good Shepherd Center. Food provided; cash bar.
Date and Time: On Mon, 07 Dec 2026 17:30 - 19:30
Venue details: Bourgie Nights, 125 Princess Street, Wilmington, North Carolina, 28401, United States
Category: Community | Fundraisers
Price: General Admission: USD 25.00
Bourgie Nights, Wilmington
25.00
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 7 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Wilmington Symphony Orchestra - USA
(910) 791-9262
marketing@wilmingtonsymphony.org
Bourgie Nights, Wilmington
125 Princess StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401