Holly Jolly Mixer

Join WSO staff, supporters, musicians, and friends for a cheerful night filled with holiday fun, delicious treats, and community spirit. Includes a food drive supporting the Good Shepherd Center. Food provided; cash bar.

Date and Time: On Mon, 07 Dec 2026 17:30 - 19:30

Venue details: Bourgie Nights, 125 Princess Street, Wilmington, North Carolina, 28401, United States

Category: Community | Fundraisers

Price: General Admission: USD 25.00