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Holly Jolly Mixer

Holly Jolly Mixer

Join WSO staff, supporters, musicians, and friends for a cheerful night filled with holiday fun, delicious treats, and community spirit. Includes a food drive supporting the Good Shepherd Center. Food provided; cash bar.

Date and Time: On Mon, 07 Dec 2026 17:30 - 19:30

Venue details: Bourgie Nights, 125 Princess Street, Wilmington, North Carolina, 28401, United States

Category: Community | Fundraisers

Price: General Admission: USD 25.00

Bourgie Nights, Wilmington
25.00
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 7 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Wilmington Symphony Orchestra - USA
(910) 791-9262
marketing@wilmingtonsymphony.org
Bourgie Nights, Wilmington
125 Princess Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401