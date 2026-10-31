Holiday Pour & Explore (Wine and Beer Buying Event)

Guests ages 21 and older sample wine, bubbles, craft beer and zero-proof drinks, with Leland Brewing Co. as the featured brewery. The tasting runs 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM; live music runs 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM with Andrew Aycoth (12-3 PM) and The Roadside Saints (3-6 PM). A portion of proceeds benefits the Carolina Beach Lifeguard Association. At The Veggie Wagon in Carolina Beach. Cost: $20 advance; $25 day-of.

Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/holiday-pour-and-explore-wine-and-beer-buying-event-2026-11-07/

More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events: whatsupcb.com More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com

Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/holiday-pour-and-explore-wine-and-beer-buying-event-2026-11-07/