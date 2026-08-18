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Holiday Pops with the North Carolina Symphony

Holiday Pops with the North Carolina Symphony

Join us for an unforgettable celebration filled with joyful holiday hits, timeless festive classics, and plenty of musical sparkle to brighten your season. Come early to meet Santa!

North Carolina Symphony
Sophie Mok, conductor

Wilson Center
Starting at $28 including all fees
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 16 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North Carolina Symphony

Artist Group Info

North Carolina Symphony
tickets@ncsymphony.org
https://ncsymphony.org/
Wilson Center
703 North Third Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401