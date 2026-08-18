Holiday Pops with the North Carolina Symphony
Holiday Pops with the North Carolina Symphony
Join us for an unforgettable celebration filled with joyful holiday hits, timeless festive classics, and plenty of musical sparkle to brighten your season. Come early to meet Santa!
North Carolina Symphony
Sophie Mok, conductor
Wilson Center
Starting at $28 including all fees
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 16 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
North Carolina Symphony
Artist Group Info
North Carolina Symphony
tickets@ncsymphony.org
Wilson Center
703 North Third StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401