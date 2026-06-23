History Comes Alive with Dr. Chris Fonvielle Aboard Wilmington Water Tours

Whether you’re a lifelong history buff or just curious about the forces that shaped this region, this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to learn while enjoying a relaxing, scenic cruise. Topics rotate monthly, so every trip offers a new perspective on Wilmington’s place in American history. For the month of July, Dr. Fonvielle, Jr., Professor Emeritus in the Dept. of History at UNCW, will discuss the Battle at Fort Fisher.

Union blockading ships prowled the coast searching for Confederate commerce vessels attempting to smuggle supplies into the Cape Fear River, but Wilmington eluded wartime fighting for 3 ½ years. All that changed when Federal forces attacked Fort Fisher guarding New Inlet twenty miles downriver from Wilmington. Dr. Fonvielle will talk about the battles of Fort Fisher, the two largest Union naval bombardments and combined operations of the Civil War and their military operations to capture the city, control of the Cape Fear River and Wilmington’s key rail lines. Revealing the great importance of Wilmington to the Confederate war effort, General Robert E. Lee warned: “If Wilmington falls, I cannot maintain my army.” The survival of Confederacy by 1864 depended upon the survival of Wilmington remaining open to trade with the outside world. Dr. Fonvielle will also discuss the role United States Colored Troops played in the Wilmington Campaign.

This is an hour and forty five minute cruise, $45. Boarding is 15 minutes prior to departure.