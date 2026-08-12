History Comes Alive with Dr. Chris Fonvielle Aboard Wilmington Water Tours

History Comes Alive with Dr. Chris Fonvielle – August 23 at 10 AM

Whether you’re a lifelong history buff or just curious about the forces that shaped this region, this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to learn while enjoying a relaxing, scenic cruise. Topics rotate monthly, so every trip offers a new perspective on Wilmington’s place in American history.

The August topic is “Fonvielle’s Favorites.” Chris E. Fonvielle Jr., Prof. Emeritus in the Dept. of History at UNCW, will reveal some of his top 10 favorite stories and legends of people and places in Wilmington and the Lower Cape Fear. Learn about the infamous pirate Captain James Kidd and his buried booty on “Money Island;” the famed tunnels below the Wilmington’s streets; the “Dram Tree;” the fate of Nance Martin who was buried in a cask of rum in historic Oakdale Cemetery; the daring “Great Escape” of William Benjamin Gould and other enslaved people from Wilmington during the yellow fever epidemic of 1862; the Horne brothers who fought against one another in the Wilmington Campaign of 1865; the young German immigrant who died with his faithful dog by his side in a fire in downtown Wilmington in 1880; and more.

Our boat, the “Wilmington” is a 49 passenger enclosed motor catamaran with comfortable seating and a restroom on board. Our full bar has refreshments and snacks for all ages. This is an hour and 45 minutes long cruise, $45, children $25. Boarding is 15 minutes prior to departure.

