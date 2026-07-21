Historic Wilmington Foundation 60th Anniversary Gala and Fundraiser
Historic Wilmington Foundation 60th Anniversary Gala and Fundraiser
Celebrate 60 Years of Preservation with the Historic Wilmington Foundation!
Toast to six decades of preservation! Join the Historic Wilmington Foundation for an evening celebrating the community that keeps Wilmington’s irreplaceable history alive. Help us honor our past and raise funds to build a vibrant, inclusive future for the next sixty years!
The City Club of Wilmington
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Historic Wilmington Foundation
(910) 762-2511
hwf@historicwilmington.org
The City Club of Wilmington
23 S 2nd StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401