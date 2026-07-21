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Historic Wilmington Foundation 60th Anniversary Gala and Fundraiser

Historic Wilmington Foundation 60th Anniversary Gala and Fundraiser

Celebrate 60 Years of Preservation with the Historic Wilmington Foundation!

Toast to six decades of preservation! Join the Historic Wilmington Foundation for an evening celebrating the community that keeps Wilmington’s irreplaceable history alive. Help us honor our past and raise funds to build a vibrant, inclusive future for the next sixty years!

The City Club of Wilmington
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Historic Wilmington Foundation
(910) 762-2511
hwf@historicwilmington.org
http://historicwilmington.org
The City Club of Wilmington
23 S 2nd Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401