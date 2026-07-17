Hidden Battleship Tour

Hidden Battleship is for the explorer at heart! Join us for an afternoon on a unique, behind-the-scenes tour of unrestored areas on the Battleship. Organized into small groups, the participants are led to areas in the bow, third deck, and below, and the superstructure, including all the way to the very top! This program requires climbing ladders, crossing high hatches, and going through tight/confined spaces. The tour is limited to ages 16 and older and makes a great gift for birthdays, holidays, and any other special occasion.

Designed for adventurous history enthusiasts, the six-hour experience requires climbing ladders, crossing high hatches, and navigating tight and confined spaces. For that reason, the program is limited to participants ages 16 and older.

Because attendance is intentionally limited to provide a safe, behind-the-scenes experience, Hidden Battleship consistently sells out well in advance. The experience has become a favorite among repeat visitors, military history enthusiasts, photographers, and anyone looking to explore a side of the Ship that few ever have the opportunity to see.

Whether you're searching for a memorable gift or your next great adventure, Hidden Battleship offers an unforgettable behind-the-scenes experience unlike any other.

Visitors are encouraged to reserve their spots early. Tickets and additional information are available at https://bit.ly/hiddenbattleship