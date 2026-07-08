Greater Cape Fear Book Crawl presents Christmas in July Book Fest
Greater Cape Fear Book Crawl presents Christmas in July Book Fest
This festival will include 5 independent bookstores from the region and 11 local artists and authors all offered inside of HiWIre Brewery's air conditioned coolness! This family friendly event will allow shoppers to comfortably explore area bookstores, artists, and authors. There is something for everyone!
Pop in, grab a drink, and start your shopping early.
Hi-Wire Brewing
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Greater Cape Fear Book Crawl
9106201710
info@theroastedbookery.com
Artist Group Info
erinjones@theroastedbookery.com
Hi-Wire Brewing
1020 Princess StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401