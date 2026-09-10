“From There to Here” Exhibit: Featuring Bruce Bowman & Sally Sutton

This September we will be joined by painters, Bruce Bowman and Sally Sutton, previously represented by New Elements Gallery. “From There to Here” will feature the vivid and colorful paintings of two artists.

Bruce’s painting style uses broad palette knives which allow his work to be quick and expressive and allows for the ability to create sharp edges and tight lines. His wet-on-wet application of paint creates an impasto technique providing dimension and texture. Bruce’s approach to painting is refreshingly opposite of his work as an architect, which requires accuracy and realism.

Sally enjoys the challenge of capturing light while experimenting with rich color combinations while contrasting them with deep shadows using brushstrokes that create movement and energy. Combining her love of nature with en plein aire painting, she strives to share her personal reflections of the locations with her viewers.

Join us in the gallery on Sunday, September 20th, 2-5pm for our Artist Reception. Enjoy special refreshments, meet our artists, and enjoy live music by violinist Shirley Lebo! This exhibit will run through November 1st, alongside a new selection of featured works by our 30+ Gallery Artists.