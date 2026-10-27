From the Collection: Wilmington in 1898

Sunday, November 8 from 1 to 4 pm

FREE EVENT at 230 Grace Street in the Pancoe Classroom (located in the shared lobby)

Drop in and join us for a one-day-only display of rarely seen objects from Cape Fear Museum’s collection related to the Wilmington massacre and coup d'état of 1898. Explore issues of The Daily Record, photographs from the Manly family, a White Government Union pin, and other items from our collection that help tell the story of 1898. A digital station will also be set up for visitors to browse our interactive storymap.

Museum staff will be on hand to share insights and answer questions about the objects and storymap and what they reveal about this pivotal moment in Wilmington’s history.

Visitors are also encouraged to visit the Museum (admission fees apply). While inside, watch the Museum's original short film on the massacre and coup d’état in the Cape Fear Stories exhibit.