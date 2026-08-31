Free Tree Giveaway

In partnership with New Hanover County, the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees will be distributing 1,000 native canopy trees—free of charge!—to NHC residents!

This giveaway is focused first on Murrayville, a community with one of the sparsest tree canopies in New Hanover County. With canopy covering only about 13% of the area, Murrayville falls dramatically short of the 30–40% canopy often recommended for communities like it. Priority will be given to Murrayville residents until 11 AM. After 11 AM, the giveaway will open to all New Hanover County residents while supplies last. Visit our website acftrees.org to see the trees that will be available.

