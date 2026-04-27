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Food Bank Spring Fest. Let’s keep growing together!

Food Bank Spring Fest. Let’s keep growing together!

Please join us for the first Food Bank Spring Festival! Free for all! Cookout, live music, games, raffle, community vendors and gardening kits giveaway!

Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC - Wilmington
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10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina
910-251-1465
bgaglione@foodbankcenc.org
Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC - Wilmington
1000 Greenfield Street
Wilmington, 28401
910-251-1465
bgaglione@foodbankcenc.org
foodbankcenc.org