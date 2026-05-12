Fondue Fundraiser Benefitting Plastic Ocean Project

On Thursday, May 28th, Little Dipper Fondue invites Wilmington to dip in, slow down, and give back — all in one unforgettable evening.

Here's the sweet deal: Book our guest-favorite Date Night for Two — a full 3-course fondue experience for just $79 per couple.

Cheese fondue, four shareable entrées & dipping sauces, and a decadent dessert pot, all in the intimate downtown setting guests call "the perfect place to dress up and come with your partner." One reviewer raved it's "a brilliant way to spend a leisurely evening at a very reasonable price".

And this night gives back: 10% of all sales will be donated directly to Plastic Ocean Project.

Plastic Ocean Project is a youth-led 501(c)(3) headquartered right here in Wilmington, united around a powerful mission: to identify science-based solutions to the plastic pollution crisis and inspire individuals to make choices that strengthen both human and environmental health. Their impact is real and local — nearly 70,000 pounds of trash removed through their Trees4Trash program, and 359 sustainable businesses certified through their Ocean Friendly Establishments initiative. Our coastline is counting on them.

Your dinner reservation helps fund that work.

Cape Fear is our backyard. The ocean is our neighbor. Let's protect both — over melted Gruyère and good company.

Dip in. Date night. Do good.

Seats are limited and they go fast.