Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Trivia Night
Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Trivia Night
MONDAY FUNDAY WITH DEB!
This week's Trivia Night is honoring Memorial Day with themed rounds that put your knowledge to the test while paying tribute to the meaning behind the holiday.
- Round 1: General Trivia Kickoff
- Round 2: Memorial Day Q&A
The history, ceremonies, and meaning behind the day
- Round 3: Service Guide
Military facts from each branch of service
- Round 4: TV Show- M.A.S.H.
A flashback to one of the most iconic Vietnam-era dramedies of all time
Grab your smartest crew, enjoy a cold pint, and settle in for an evening of fun, reflection, and friendly competition.
Wheelz Pizza will be serving dinner from 5–8 PM
Flytrap Brewing
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 25 May 2026
Event Supported By
Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut StWilmington, North Carolina