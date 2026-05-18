Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Trivia Night

MONDAY FUNDAY WITH DEB!

This week's Trivia Night is honoring Memorial Day with themed rounds that put your knowledge to the test while paying tribute to the meaning behind the holiday.

- Round 1: General Trivia Kickoff

- Round 2: Memorial Day Q&A

The history, ceremonies, and meaning behind the day

- Round 3: Service Guide

Military facts from each branch of service

- Round 4: TV Show- M.A.S.H.

A flashback to one of the most iconic Vietnam-era dramedies of all time

Grab your smartest crew, enjoy a cold pint, and settle in for an evening of fun, reflection, and friendly competition.

Wheelz Pizza will be serving dinner from 5–8 PM