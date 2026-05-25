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Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Music Bingo Night

Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Music Bingo Night

Join us for another Monday Funday with Deb as Music Bingo takes over the taproom/beer garden from 6–8 PM! This week’s theme is “Summertime Slaps” — the ultimate soundtrack for sunshine, BBQs, beach days, and cold beers with the crew.

Grab a sheet, sing along, and compete for Flytrap gift cards while sipping your favorite brews. Plus, Wheelz Pizza will be rolling through from 5–8 PM serving up the perfect pizza pairing for bingo night.
Free to play, plenty of laughs, and good vibes guaranteed!

Flytrap Brewing
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 1 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina