Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Music Bingo Night

Join us for Monday Funday with Deb as we set sail with this week's "Float Your Boat" Music Bingo Night from 6–8 PM! Expect a playlist and rounds packed with feel-good tunes inspired by boat shoe, flip-flop, and barefoot season...all the summer vibes packed into one fun-filled night!

Come hungry, too—Wheelz Pizza will be here from 5–8 PM serving up their delicious sourdough pies, so grab dinner, a pint, and get ready to play. It's free to join, and you'll have a chance to win Flytrap gift cards!