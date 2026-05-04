Flytrap Brewing: Live Music Sunday with C-Bizkit

Live Music Sunday is calling!

Join us at Flytrap Brewing as C-Bizkit performs from 3–6 pm, bringing a laid-back mix of bluesy roots-rock and groove-heavy favorites. Expect everything from Jimi Hendrix and The Beatles to Khruangbin and Pink Floyd—perfect for settling in and soaking up a Sunday afternoon.

We’ll have the Water Weenies hot dog cart posted up from 3–6 pm serving up their loaded dogs to keep you fueled while you sip and listen.

Looking for something easy and fun to do with Mom for Mother’s Day? This is your sign—cold drinks, good music, and great company. See you at Flytrap!