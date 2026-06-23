Flytrap Brewing: Live Music Sunday! ~ The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs
Flytrap Brewing: Live Music Sunday! ~ The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs
Spend your Sunday afternoon with us at Flytrap Brewing!
We're excited to welcome The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs to the beer garden from 3–6 PM. Hailing from Winston-Salem, NC, this folk(ish)/Americana group has been sharing their blend of heartfelt tunes and roots-inspired sounds since 2015.
Come hungry, too—Kimchi Taco will be on-site from 3–6 PM serving up all of your favorite Korean-Mexican fusion dishes.
Grab a cold pint, find a spot under the trees, and enjoy an easygoing Sunday filled with great music, delicious food, and good company. The taproom and beer garden are open from 1–8 PM.
Flytrap Brewing
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut StWilmington, North Carolina