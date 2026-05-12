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Flytrap Brewing: Live Music Sunday! - Nell Dare

Flytrap Brewing: Live Music Sunday! - Nell Dare

Join us for Live Music Sunday at Flytrap Brewing as Nell Dare brings her introspective, piano-driven alt-rock sound to the taproom on May 17th from 3–6 pm. A longtime staple of the open mic scene, Nell recently re-emerged with a refreshed sound that blends 90’s piano rock energy with raw emotional storytelling reminiscent of Tori Amos, Twenty One Pilots, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Christo’s Food Truck will also be on site serving from 3–6 pm.

Flytrap Brewing
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina