Flytrap Brewing: "Flytrap Frolic" Raffle & Pre-game Party benefiting Coastal Land Trust

Help us support an incredible local cause while scoring some great prizes!

Our "Flytrap Frolic" Raffle is happening now through Friday, June 5th, with all proceeds benefiting the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust. Raffle tickets are just $5 for 1 ticket or $10 for 3 tickets, and multiple winners will be drawn at the end of our Flytrap Frolic Pre-Game Party on Friday evening.

Prize packages include a Flytrap Brewing $50 Gift Card & Swag Bundle, a Carnivorous Planter Bog, a copy of renowned coastal geologist Stanley Riggs' newest book, Coastal Land Trust swag, South Topsail prints, and more!

Stop by the brewery this week to grab your tickets, or join us Friday for the Pre-Game Party. Members of the Coastal Land Trust team will be on-site sharing information about their conservation efforts and talking about the upcoming Flytrap Frolic—a free community event happening Saturday, June 6th from 10 AM–3 PM at the Stanley Rehder Carnivorous Plant Garden.

The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust works to conserve lands with scenic, recreational, historic, and ecological value across our coast through conservation, education, and stewardship. In short, they help protect the places we all love.

Come raise a pint, support a great mission, and help us make a difference right here in coastal North Carolina!