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Flytrap Brewing - Films on Tap: OG Friday the 13th!

Flytrap Brewing - Films on Tap: OG Friday the 13th!

Camp Crystal Lake is calling…

For our final Films on Tap for spooky season, we’re bringing a horror classic to the big screen: the original Friday the 13th!

Join us Friday, October 30th at 7 PM in the Flytrap beer garden for an evening of creepy camp vibes, cold beer, and one very unlucky summer getaway.

Settle in under the stars, grab a pint, and whatever you do… don’t go into the woods alone.

- Friday the 13th
- Friday, October 30
- 7 PM
- Flytrap Brewing Beer Garden
- Free to watch + Free popcorn!

Flytrap Brewing
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina