Flytrap Brewing - Films on Tap: OG Friday the 13th!
Flytrap Brewing - Films on Tap: OG Friday the 13th!
Camp Crystal Lake is calling…
For our final Films on Tap for spooky season, we’re bringing a horror classic to the big screen: the original Friday the 13th!
Join us Friday, October 30th at 7 PM in the Flytrap beer garden for an evening of creepy camp vibes, cold beer, and one very unlucky summer getaway.
Settle in under the stars, grab a pint, and whatever you do… don’t go into the woods alone.
- Friday the 13th
- Friday, October 30
- 7 PM
- Flytrap Brewing Beer Garden
- Free to watch + Free popcorn!
Flytrap Brewing
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut StWilmington, North Carolina