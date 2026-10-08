Flytrap Brewing - Films on Tap: OG Friday the 13th!

Camp Crystal Lake is calling…

For our final Films on Tap for spooky season, we’re bringing a horror classic to the big screen: the original Friday the 13th!

Join us Friday, October 30th at 7 PM in the Flytrap beer garden for an evening of creepy camp vibes, cold beer, and one very unlucky summer getaway.

Settle in under the stars, grab a pint, and whatever you do… don’t go into the woods alone.

- Friday the 13th

- Friday, October 30

- 7 PM

- Flytrap Brewing Beer Garden

- Free to watch + Free popcorn!