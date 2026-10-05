© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Flytrap Brewing: Films on Tap! - Ghostbusters

Flytrap Brewing: Films on Tap! - Ghostbusters

FILMS ON TAP IS BACK and things are getting a little strange in the neighborhood…

We’re kicking off our October movie night series this Friday, October 9th at 7 PM with a spooky-season favorite: Ghostbusters!

Settle in under the stars in the Flytrap Pumpkin Patch, grab a pint, get cozy, and enjoy this supernatural comedy classic on the big screen with us.

- Free popcorn!
- Craft beer, wine & N/A options flowing all night
- Movie starts at 7 PM

Who ya gonna call?

Flytrap Brewing
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina