Flytrap Brewing: Films on Tap! - Ghostbusters
Flytrap Brewing: Films on Tap! - Ghostbusters
FILMS ON TAP IS BACK and things are getting a little strange in the neighborhood…
We’re kicking off our October movie night series this Friday, October 9th at 7 PM with a spooky-season favorite: Ghostbusters!
Settle in under the stars in the Flytrap Pumpkin Patch, grab a pint, get cozy, and enjoy this supernatural comedy classic on the big screen with us.
- Free popcorn!
- Craft beer, wine & N/A options flowing all night
- Movie starts at 7 PM
Who ya gonna call?
Flytrap Brewing
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut StWilmington, North Carolina