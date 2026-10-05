Flytrap Brewing: Films on Tap! - Ghostbusters

FILMS ON TAP IS BACK and things are getting a little strange in the neighborhood…

We’re kicking off our October movie night series this Friday, October 9th at 7 PM with a spooky-season favorite: Ghostbusters!

Settle in under the stars in the Flytrap Pumpkin Patch, grab a pint, get cozy, and enjoy this supernatural comedy classic on the big screen with us.

- Free popcorn!

- Craft beer, wine & N/A options flowing all night

- Movie starts at 7 PM

Who ya gonna call?