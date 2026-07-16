Flytrap Brewing: Art Opening Reception ~ "Confluence" by Amanda Fenker

On 𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟑𝟎𝐭𝐡 from 𝟓-𝟖 𝐩𝐦 we’ll be celebrating the opening of 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒇𝒍𝒖𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆, a new exhibition by 𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚 𝐅𝐞𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐫.

Make an evening of it with live music from 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐚 𝐖𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝 and delicious eats from 𝐊𝐢𝐦𝐜𝐡𝐢 𝐓𝐚𝐜𝐨, both serving up the good vibes from 𝟓-𝟖 𝐩𝐦. Grab your favorite pint or glass of wine, explore the new collection, and help us welcome another incredible local artist to the taproom walls!

✨𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒇𝒍𝒖𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆✨

“After years of more rigid art making and skill building, this collection became all about following ideas without knowing exactly where they’d end up. Most of these paintings began with something small; a gesture, a color, a texture, and grew through layers of paint, oil pastels, and charcoal experimentation. The fun has been in the process of discovery.

This collection is ultimately about delighting in the unexpected. Nature reminds us that nothing exists in isolation, and these paintings celebrate those moments of connection. Through expressive, slightly strange figures and playful compositions, I hoped to capture some of the joy, curiosity, and beautiful weirdness of being alive.

Confluence is an invitation to slow down, notice the strange and beautiful threads that connect us, and enjoy the ways our stories, environments, and lives converge.”

✨𝑨𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒔𝒕 𝑩𝒊𝒐✨

Amanda Fenker is a Wilmington-based painter who finds endless inspiration in people, nature, and the wonderfully unexpected. Through expressive figurative and nature-inspired paintings, she explores curiosity, connection, and the joy hiding in everyday moments.