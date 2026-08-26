Floodplain Books presents "Books & Beers" at Flytrap Brewing!

Calling all bookworms & beer lovers!

𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐭 𝐅𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐩 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟖𝐭𝐡 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝟓:𝟑𝟎 𝐩𝐦. Wiley and Mallory are embracing those back-to-school vibes with a thoughtful lineup of their 𝐟𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐬, plus a kid-curated selection of 𝐘𝐀 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬.

Their last pop-up was such a hit with their featured titles disappearing FAST— so be sure to 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲!

And of course, Tuesdays at Flytrap mean $𝟒 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐏𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐃𝐀𝐘 from 1-10 pm. So come grab a pint, discover a great new read, and lean into the back-to-school spirit with us!