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Floodplain Books presents "Books & Beers" at Flytrap Brewing!

Floodplain Books presents "Books & Beers" at Flytrap Brewing!

"Books & Beers" is back! And this month, we’re leaning all the way into spooky season.

Join us Tuesday, October 20th starting at 5:30 PM for our next "Books & Beers" Pop-Up with Floodplain Books, featuring New York Times bestselling author Wiley Cash and his lovely wife, Mallory! They’ll be stopping by with a perfectly curated list of October reads: Tales of Horror.

Come grab a $4 Full Pour, browse their picks, and chat with Wiley & Mallory about their favorite reads for the darker side of the season.

Cape Fear Smash Burgers & Beyond will be rolling through from 5–8 PM for dinner.

Cold beers, spooky reads, $4 pints, and smash burgers… sounds like a pretty perfect Tuesday to us.

Flytrap Brewing
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina