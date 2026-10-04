Floodplain Books presents "Books & Beers" at Flytrap Brewing!
Floodplain Books presents "Books & Beers" at Flytrap Brewing!
"Books & Beers" is back! And this month, we’re leaning all the way into spooky season.
Join us Tuesday, October 20th starting at 5:30 PM for our next "Books & Beers" Pop-Up with Floodplain Books, featuring New York Times bestselling author Wiley Cash and his lovely wife, Mallory! They’ll be stopping by with a perfectly curated list of October reads: Tales of Horror.
Come grab a $4 Full Pour, browse their picks, and chat with Wiley & Mallory about their favorite reads for the darker side of the season.
Cape Fear Smash Burgers & Beyond will be rolling through from 5–8 PM for dinner.
Cold beers, spooky reads, $4 pints, and smash burgers… sounds like a pretty perfect Tuesday to us.
Flytrap Brewing
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut StWilmington, North Carolina