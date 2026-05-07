© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Film Festival Strategy with Dan Brawley

Film Festival Strategy with Dan Brawley

Join Cucalorus Film Foundation Executive Director Dan Brawley for an in-depth workshop covering strategies for developing a successful film festival submission plan for your film. Brawley will lead attendees through a brief history of the film festival industry along with tips for increasing your chance for success when navigating FilmFreeway and the submission process.

This 90 minute workshop will feature time for attending filmmakers to ask questions and get individualized insights related to submitting new films and developing a detailed plan for festival success.

Jengo's Playhouse
$15
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cucalorus Film Foundation
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
www.cucalorus.org
Jengo's Playhouse
815 Princess Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
www.cucalorus.org