Film Festival Strategy with Dan Brawley

Join Cucalorus Film Foundation Executive Director Dan Brawley for an in-depth workshop covering strategies for developing a successful film festival submission plan for your film. Brawley will lead attendees through a brief history of the film festival industry along with tips for increasing your chance for success when navigating FilmFreeway and the submission process.

This 90 minute workshop will feature time for attending filmmakers to ask questions and get individualized insights related to submitting new films and developing a detailed plan for festival success.