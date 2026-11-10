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Families @ CAM: Minnie Evans Birthday Celebration

Families @ CAM: Minnie Evans Birthday Celebration

Families@CAM- Minnie Evans Birthday

Saturday, December 12

10am-1pm

$5 Suggested donation; adults

Join us for Families@CAM on Saturday, December 12 from 10:00 AM-1:00 PM for a morning of creativity as we celebrate the life and legacy of Minnie Evans

Cameron Art Museum
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Cameron Art Museum
(910) 395-5999
http://www.cameronartmuseum.org
Cameron Art Museum
3201 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28412
Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
(910)395-5999
http://cameronartmuseum.org