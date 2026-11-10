Families @ CAM: Minnie Evans Birthday Celebration
Families @ CAM: Minnie Evans Birthday Celebration
Families@CAM- Minnie Evans Birthday
Saturday, December 12
10am-1pm
$5 Suggested donation; adults
Join us for Families@CAM on Saturday, December 12 from 10:00 AM-1:00 PM for a morning of creativity as we celebrate the life and legacy of Minnie Evans
Cameron Art Museum
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Cameron Art Museum
(910) 395-5999
Cameron Art Museum
3201 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28412Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
(910)395-5999