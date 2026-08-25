Experience the Passion: Eduardo’s Flamenco Ensemble Returns!

Following three consecutive sold-out shows at Jengo’s, Eduardo’s Flamenco Ensemble makes its highly anticipated return for an unforgettable night of music, dance, and culture.

With only 60 seats available, this intimate venue offers the perfect, authentic tablao setting to experience the raw energy of flamenco up close. Tickets are on sale now—secure yours today before they sell out!

An Authentic Journey to Andalusia

Transport yourself to the heart of Spain. This spectacular performance features premier artists from across the state who have recently returned from performing in Spain. The evening will explore a rich variety of traditional palos flamencos, pay tribute to the legendary music of Paco de Lucía, plus rumba flamenco classics by The Gipsy Kings and Ottmar Liebert.

A special highlight of the evening includes an immersive performance designed to replicate the magic of a tablao—the small, intimate, and soul-stirring flamenco clubs found in the historic streets of Spain.

Acclaimed Across North Carolina

Eduardo’s high-energy shows have thrilled audiences across the state, from captivating listeners on WHQR Radio’s "Soup to Nuts Live!" in Wilmington to packing the prestigious Wortham Center for the Performing Arts in Asheville.

Bilingual Experience: This program is presented in both Spanish and English, making it an inclusive celebration for all.

🎟️ Tickets sell out fast! Given the ensemble's track record of three back-to-back sold-out performances, we highly recommend securing your seats early. Don't miss your chance to experience the soul of Spain.

Kids under 16 get tickets for FREE! Reserve your seats now.