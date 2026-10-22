Friday, November 20

6:30-9pm General Public

Galleries and grounds

Exhibition Opening: Patrick Dougherty: Pilgrimage

$20 | Free for CAM Members, Students & Educators

[5:30-6:30: Giving Society Early Preview]

[6:30-9pm General Public]

Trolley service will be available. Overflow parking is located at the Barclay Center at Independence Blvd., across from Museum Drive.

Join us as the museum comes to life with the exhibition opening of Patrick Dougherty: Pilgrimage. Best known for his immersive, building-sized stickworks, environmental sculptor Patrick Dougherty has transformed landscapes around the world for over four decades. The first exhibition of its kind, this exhibition offers an intimate and monumental view of Dougherty's career.

Enjoy music by the Folkstone Stringband Duo throughout the night

From 7-8:30pm, meet Patrick Dougherty in the Reception Hall for a special illustrated lecture detailing his work and artistic career through the years.

CAM Cafe is open late for light bites throughout the evening from 6-8:30pm

About the artist:

Patrick Dougherty (b. 1945) combines his carpentry skills with his love of nature to explore primitive building techniques, experimenting with tree saplings as his main construction material. For more than forty years, his work has evolved from single, pedestal pieces to large-scale works seen internationally and throughout the United States. Now retired from large on-site installations, Patrick creates smaller works in his North Carolina studio with his son.