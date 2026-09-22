Educator Appreciation Night

Thursday, October 15 | 4-7 pm Reception Hall Free registration requested

Happy Hour is on us! Enjoy a fun, relaxing evening at CAM with free admission. Explore the museum and our newest exhibitions with a guided tour, and enjoy complimentary light bites and drinks, a cash bar, and more! All educators and administrators (all ages and disciplines) are welcome and encouraged to attend and explore fun ways to bring art into your classroom. Gather resources about our fall professional development opportunities and learn more about scheduling a School Tour.

From 4-6:30 pm, meet teaching artists Shannon Gehen and La’Tuan Danns as they share tips and techniques you can use in the classroom.

Join Shannon in the Reception Hall to learn the basics of hand building while highlighting North Carolina’s long and rich history of clay and pottery. Watch art come to life in the Galleries through poetry and performance with La’Tuan. Discover how creative tools can help develop public speaking skills and emotional intelligence. Continue your evening of networking and unwinding alongside the Sunset Performance Series with Myra Graham Quince, plus live music at CAM Café.

