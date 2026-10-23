From the Qualla Boundary to the Outer Banks, our stories are as rich as they are multifaceted and North Carolina’s artists make visible the wholeness of who we are as North Carolinians.

Curated by Brenda Miller Holmes, Echoes of Us: North Carolina Storykeepers is a celebration of NC-based artists who work in service to the collective by lifting up the voices of NC communities through public art. This exhibition traces a throughline between individual artist practices and the role of artists as community storykeepers. Participating artists include Cornelio Campos, Stephen Hayes, Georges Le Chevallier, Eliza Redmann, Rhiannon Skye Tafoya, and many others.

Presented to the community by Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation’s Inclusive Public Art Initiative