All are invited to attend this free lecture on food technologies and daily life in Southeastern Ghana. Dr Kuma will share her research with us and there will be time for discussion as well. Refreshments will be served.

Speaker: Dr. Dela Kuma, Department of Anthropology, University of Pittsburgh

Title: Eating in Times of Global Change: Food Technologies and Daily Life in Southeastern Ghana.

Date: October 15, 2026

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: UNCW Discovery Hall 1070

This interdisciplinary lecture series examines how technology, food, and health intersect as cultural, political, and technological systems. Drawing on anthropology, rhetoric, linguistics, and policy studies, the series explores how the stories we tell and the rituals we perform shape meanings of nourishment and wellness. By engaging global and local perspectives, the project highlights how technological innovations, from lab-grown meat to algorithmic health tools, reshape identities, access, and cultural practices around food and health. Through lectures and a panel, the series will foster a campus-wide dialogue on how communities eat and imagine futures in a technological age.