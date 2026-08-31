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Dont'cha Know There's A War Going On? Book Signing

Dont'cha Know There's A War Going On? Book Signing

WWII HISTORIAN WILBUR JONES HOSTS EXCLUSIVE TWO-DAY BOOK SIGNING AT WILMINGTON’S HISTORIC USO BUILDING

WILMINGTON, N.C. — August 26, 2026 — Renowned military historian and author Wilbur D. Jones, Jr., is hosting an exclusive two-day book signing event celebrating the release of his highly anticipated new book, Don’tcha Know There’s a War On?: Life, Culture and Harsh Reality on the American Home Front.

The events will take place on Tuesday, September 8, and Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at the restored WWII Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the author and obtain a personalized autographed copy of the book.

What: Don’tcha Know There’s a War On? Book Signing Event
When: Tuesday, September 8, and Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 4:30pm-7pm both days
Where: Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center, 120 South Second Street, Wilmington, NC
For more information about the event, the author, or to order copies, please visit www.wilburjones.com.

Hannah Block USO / Community Arts Center
04:00 PM - 07:30 PM, every day through Sep 09, 2026.

Event Supported By

The Petty Family Foundation
3368132125
kawilkes86@gmail.com
The Petty Family Foundation

Artist Group Info

Wilbur Jones
kawilkes86@gmail.com
Wilburjones.com
Hannah Block USO / Community Arts Center
120 S. 2nd St.
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401