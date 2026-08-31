Dont'cha Know There's A War Going On? Book Signing

WWII HISTORIAN WILBUR JONES HOSTS EXCLUSIVE TWO-DAY BOOK SIGNING AT WILMINGTON’S HISTORIC USO BUILDING

WILMINGTON, N.C. — August 26, 2026 — Renowned military historian and author Wilbur D. Jones, Jr., is hosting an exclusive two-day book signing event celebrating the release of his highly anticipated new book, Don’tcha Know There’s a War On?: Life, Culture and Harsh Reality on the American Home Front.

The events will take place on Tuesday, September 8, and Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at the restored WWII Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the author and obtain a personalized autographed copy of the book.

What: Don’tcha Know There’s a War On? Book Signing Event

When: Tuesday, September 8, and Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 4:30pm-7pm both days

Where: Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center, 120 South Second Street, Wilmington, NC

For more information about the event, the author, or to order copies, please visit www.wilburjones.com.