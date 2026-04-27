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Donna Washington: Storyteller

Donna Washington: Storyteller

Donna Washington is an internationally acclaimed storyteller, author, and recording artist with over 36 years of experience. Known for her dynamic performances of folklore, literary tales, and personal narratives, she captivates audiences of all ages. An award-winning artist and author of six children's books, Donna continues to inspire and educate through storytelling worldwide.

Kenan Auditorium
$5.00
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Seahawk Summer FAM!
(910) 962-3500
kenanboxoffice@uncw.edu
https://uncwarts.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1859

Artist Group Info

UNCW Office of the Arts
uncwofficearts.sm@gmail.com
https://uncwarts.universitytickets.com/?cid=177
Kenan Auditorium
515 Wagoner Drive
Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
(910) 962-3500
uncwofficearts.sm@gmail.com
https://uncwarts.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1645&amp;r=228a17ecd4e54a2fb842f65e40ad42e3