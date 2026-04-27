Donna Washington: Storyteller
Donna Washington: Storyteller
Donna Washington is an internationally acclaimed storyteller, author, and recording artist with over 36 years of experience. Known for her dynamic performances of folklore, literary tales, and personal narratives, she captivates audiences of all ages. An award-winning artist and author of six children's books, Donna continues to inspire and educate through storytelling worldwide.
Kenan Auditorium
$5.00
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Seahawk Summer FAM!
(910) 962-3500
kenanboxoffice@uncw.edu
Artist Group Info
UNCW Office of the Arts
uncwofficearts.sm@gmail.com
Kenan Auditorium
515 Wagoner DriveWilmington, North Carolina 28403
(910) 962-3500
uncwofficearts.sm@gmail.com