Divine & Delectables Dessert Fest

Calling all dessert lovers! Join us at Waterline for Wilmington's Divine & Delectable Dessert Festival, an afternoon filled with sweet treats, local makers, craft beer, and more! Indulge in handcrafted chocolates, gluten-free goodies, homemade baked treats, and plenty of other delicious creations from local vendors! Whether you're stocking up for the holidays, shopping for gifts, or simply satisfying your sweet tooth, there's something for everyone! Grab your friends, bring your sweet tooth, and treat yourself to a delicious Sunday under the bridge!

Sunday, November 8 | 12–4 PM