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Dip Into History: Fondue Fundraiser Night at Little Dipper

Dip Into History: Fondue Fundraiser Night at Little Dipper

Dip into History: Fondue Fundraiser Night at Little Dipper

The Historic Wilmington Foundation invites you to an evening of preservation, community, and delicious dining at The Little Dipper.

Whether you’re a fan of savory cheese, premium dippers, or decadent chocolate, your appetite will be helping us protect the historic charm of Wilmington. A portion of all proceeds goes directly to HWF’s mission to protect and preserve the historic irreplaceable architecture of the Wilmington region.

The Little Dipper
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 19 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Historic Wilmington Foundation
(910) 762-2511
hwf@historicwilmington.org
http://historicwilmington.org
The Little Dipper
138 S Front St
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
https://www.littledipperfondue.com/