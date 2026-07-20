Dip into History: Fondue Fundraiser Night at Little Dipper

The Historic Wilmington Foundation invites you to an evening of preservation, community, and delicious dining at The Little Dipper.

Whether you’re a fan of savory cheese, premium dippers, or decadent chocolate, your appetite will be helping us protect the historic charm of Wilmington. A portion of all proceeds goes directly to HWF’s mission to protect and preserve the historic irreplaceable architecture of the Wilmington region.